Kane Cornes rips Mark Ricciuto for spreading ‘strange’ Charlie Dixon trade rumour

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has given Crows director and club great Mark Ricciuto a clip over the ear for “spruiking rumours” about Brisbane making a play for Power star Charlie Dixon.

Ricciuto set tongues wagging on Monday morning when he suggested a rival club had shown “strong interest” in luring Dixon away from the premiership contending Power.

Dixon is off contract at the end of the season, and Ricciuto hinted on his radio show that a Queensland-based club was keen relocating the star forward out of South Australia.

“There’s very strong interest in Charlie,” Ricciuto told Triple M’s Roo and Ditts for Breakfast.

“Let’s just say he could get a tan where he might be going.

Mark Ricciuto suggested the Brisbane Lions were set to make a move on Port Adelaide’s Charlie Dixon (AAP)

“I’m not saying he’s going back to where he came from. Well that state, potentially. I’m not saying he’s going by the way, I’m just saying they’ve got very strong interest.”

The Adelaide Crows legend however later added that he expected Dixon to stay in South Australia.

The vague speculation left cross-town rival icon Cornes fuming as he served Ricciuto with an almighty spray for the consequences of his words.

“I think it’s strange for a rival club director to be pedalling rumours,” Cornes told Nine’s Footy Classified. “If you’ve got a straight-out fact that you know Charlie Dixon is going, go ahead break that story on your radio station.

Mark Ricciuto is no stranger to controversial media comments this season amid the club’s horror start (Getty)

“But for the club that he’s involved in to be the worst club in maybe 50 years in the AFL, I would have thought they’d have enough concerns of their own.

“To say that it’s strange that a good player is not signed up like Charlie Dixon, well Brad Crouch isn’t signed up either. He’s the reigning Best and Fairest winner at the Crows.

“So, If I had any advice for ‘Roo’, it’d be worrying about your club getting out of the mess at 0-13. and not worrying about spruiking rumours that have done the rounds since he made them this morning.”

Dixon has so far had a stellar season in 2020, notching 23 goals from 12 appearances along with 36 contested marks as Port Adelaide’s tall target in their forward line.

The 200cm key forward began his career with the Gold Coast Suns before he was traded to the Power at the end of the 2015 season.