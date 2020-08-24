Joy-Anna Duggar ‘So Happy’ Over Birth of Second Child With Husband Austin Forsyth

Instagram

Introducing her baby girl on social media, the ‘Counting On’ star gushes over the little bundle of joy, ‘She has the best personality, is easy going, and loves to be held!’

–

Joy-Anna Duggar has just welcomed a new addition to her young family. The “Counting On” star, who announced that she and husband Austin Forsyth were expecting their second child five months prior, claimed to be “so happy” that she was finally able share her baby’s arrival with the world.

The 22-year-old brought out the exciting news through an Instagram post on Monday, August 24. Sharing a picture of her and her husband with their newborn, she dished, “To say my heart is full is an understatement. We have been dreaming of this day and are so happy to announce that our baby girl arrived August 21st at 2:12pm weighing 8lbs 5oz and is 19.5″ long!”

The “19 Kids and Counting” alum went on gushing over her little bundle of joy. “She has the best personality, is easy going and loves to be held! She has her nights and days mixed up,” the new mother of two wrote, “but honestly, I love it! Getting to spend that quiet, quality time with her through the night has been SO special!”

<br />

Joy-Anna’s post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments. One Instagram user exclaimed, “She is beautiful, Joy! Congratulations!!” Another chimed in, “I’ve been waiting for this announcement!!! You are such a strong women ! Congratulations!” A third raved, “Congratulations to you both and to your little man for becoming a big brother!!”

Joy-Anna Duggar’s fans congratulate her on her second baby’s arrival.

Joy-Anna confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post back in March. “Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!” she pointed out at that time alongside a sweet picture of her and her husband carrying their two-year-old son, Gideon.

<br />

The pregnancy news came nearly a year after Joy-Anna revealed that she suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks. In an Instagram post she uploaded in July 2019, she wrote, “Today marks one week since we heard these words. So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement. We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl.”