Jerry Seinfeld Left Fuming by Comedy Club Owner for Declaring NYC ‘Completely Dead’

Instagram

In response to James Altucher’s statement that the city’s funny business will never rebound from the COVID-19 shutdown, the ‘Seinfeld’ star reminds, ‘This stupid virus will give up eventually.’

–

Jerry Seinfeld has attacked a former New York comedy club boss after he declared the Big Apple’s funny business is “completely dead”.

Stand Up N.Y. comedy club co-owner James Altucher took to LinkedIn earlier this month to insist the city’s cellar and basement venues will never rebound from the coronavirus shutdown, revealing he has relocated his business to Florida.

But Seinfeld disagrees and in a new New York Times opinion column, the comedian defended the New York scene and took aim at Altucher, writing: “You say New York will not bounce back this time. You will not bounce back. In your enervated, pastel-filled new life in Florida. I hope you have a long, healthy run down there. I can’t think of a more fitting retribution for your fine article.”

“This stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have.”

Angry Seinfeld added: “The last thing we need in the thick of so many challenges is some putz on LinkedIn wailing and whimpering, ‘Everyone’s gone! I want 2019 back!’ Oh, shut up. Imagine being in a real war with this guy by your side.”

“He says he knows people who have left New York for Maine, Vermont, Tennessee, Indiana. I have been to all of these places many, many, many times over many decades. And with all due respect and affection, Are… You… Kidding… Me?! He says Everyone’s gone for good. How the hell do you know that? You moved to Miami. Yes, I also have a place out on Long Island. But I will never abandon New York City. Ever.”

“You found a place in Florida? Fine. We know the sharp focus and restless, resilient creative spirit that Florida is all about. You think Rome is going away too? London? Tokyo? The East Village? They’re not. They change. They mutate. They re-form. Because greatness is rare. And the true greatness that is New York City is beyond rare.”

The funnyman ended his missive with a little snarky sarcasm, adding: “I have been onstage at your comedy club Stand Up N.Y. quite a few times. It could use a little sprucing up, if you don’t mind my saying. I wouldn’t worry about it. You can do it from Miami.”