Jennifer Garner Has Never Been More Relatable as She Sobs After Finishing The Office

This isn’t the first time in recent months that The Office has brought someone to tears. Back in May, John Krasinski hosted a virtual cast reunion to surprise two die-hard fans on their wedding day.

When a fan of the show, John, proposed to his longtime love, Susan, he decided to take a page from Jim Halpert’s book. Like the sitcom character, John popped the big question at a gas station.

“So, I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique,” John said during the actor’s Some Good News (SGN) series. “The Office has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time. So, it just felt right.”

Soon after, the 40-year-old star offered to officiate the couple’s wedding via Zoom. The catch? The actor would do it right then and there with the help of his former co-stars, which included Jenna, Steve Carell, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Ed Helms, Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nuñez, Phyllis Smith and Angela Kinsey.