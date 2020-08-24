Jeffree Star Slams Haters Criticizing Him for Dating Basketball Player Andre Marhold

Twitter

Many people are opposed to their relationship considering the past racism allegations against the YouTube personality, with one saying, ‘Chile, wake me up in 2021.’

Jeffree Star won’t let any haters ruin his relationship with his black boyfriend, who has been identified as basketball player Andre Marhold. Knowing well that a majority of people hate their relationship due to his racism allegations, the beauty guru slammed them when he took to Twitter on Monday, August 24.

In the post on the micro-blogging site, Jeffree sarcastically admitted that the news is “devastating” for some people, but it’s none of his business. The YouTube personality later added, “I don’t give money to anyone, I’m dating or anyone who is f***ing with me. Work on your own insecurities sis, I’m not the problem.”

Jeffree got a lot of people talking over the weekend when he uploaded on Instagram a rather steamy picture with his new boyfriend whose face was not seen at the time. However, later on, the makeup mogul finally introduced him to the world and that was how people found out the identity of his new boyfriend.

Unfortunately for the couple, a lot of people were opposed to them dating. “not to shame jeffree star’s new boyfriend but how desperate do you need to be to f**k jeffree star,” one person said. “Jeffree Star has a black boyfriend? After everything he’s done to people of colour? You can’t make this stuff up, SMH. Chile, wake me up in 2021,” another wrote, while one other commented, “Wait Jeffree Star has a black boyfriend now? Is this a joke ??? Or a publicity stunt?”

Prior to dating Andre, Jeffree was in a relationship with Nathan Schwandth before they broke up earlier this year. He announced the split in a YouTube video, “Me and Nathan will be friends forever, I will always have love for him. Are we in love with each other? No. But we love each other and he will always be in my life.”