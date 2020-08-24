Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu weigh-in, trash talk: ‘Strange’ tactics called out

Wednesday night’s Aussie super showdown may be between Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu, but that hasn’t stopped both fighters’ camps from throwing their own barbs.

Horn, 32, will take on 25-year-old Tszyu, the son of legendary boxer Kostya, in his home state of Queensland at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

The trash talk between the two has been back and forth with Tszyu today branding Horn as “fake” and “irrelevant” in an exclusive interview with Wide World of Sports.

While the pair continue their war of words, both camps have added fuel to the fire with Tszyu’s promoter Matt Rose accusing the Horn camp of “strange behaviour” in the lead up to the fight.

“All the rest of the circus has just come from Jeff Horn and his crew,” Rose told Fox Sports.

The purse for the fight will be a 60-40 split in favour of former world champion Horn, who’s entering the bout on the A-side due to a resume that boasts a win against Manny Pacquiao, along with a beat-down from arguably the world’s current best pound-for-pound boxer Terence Crawford.

At today’s press conference, Rose added more fuel to the fire when he said Tszyu will be walking out to the ring second.

“I think the answer to that [who is walking out second] is we’re coming out second,” Rose said.

Tszyu calls Horn “a sook”

“We discussed that the other day. I don’t know what antics Dean’s [Lonergan] up to again.”

However, Horn’s promoter Lonergan was adamant his fighter would be the one coming out second.

“Jeff’s coming out second,” he said.

“So long as Jeff comes out second, we’re all good.”

Tszyu ready for Horn battle