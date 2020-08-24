Inside Sofia Richie’s “Really Special” Birthday Getaway After Scott Disick Breakup

News of Sofia’s birthday festivities comes less than a week after she and Scott Disick decided to break up for good. Our insider explains they briefly got in touch recently, saying, “Scott did wish her a ‘happy birthday’ but that was the extent of it. They aren’t on speaking terms at all.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, a separate source offered similar insight into their split.

“They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking,” the source explained at the time.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” the source added. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

However, that same source pointed out that Scott and Sofia’s breakup didn’t affect her relationship with Kylie Jenner. Because as we reported last year, they had one “inseparable bond.”