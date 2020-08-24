Inside Amanda Kloots’ Search For Strength and Positivity After Nick Cordero’s Death

And if she really can’t motivate herself, her late husband still can. “On days where I really don’t want to even get out of bed, I think about Nick and how he’d been in that hospital bed, how I know he would love nothing more than to get out and move his body,” the former Rockette revealed. “He couldn’t, though, so I get up for him.” She’ll never take a run, a swim, a dance for granted again. After all, as she mused, “one day, you might not be able to.”

Fitness has been Kloots’ go-to outlet pretty much since day one. Before she landed on Broadway, the dancer was just a bored kid back home in Ohio, training her sisters. But what was once simply entertainment turned into a fully-fledged passion when she took a chance and auditioned for an instructor position at Body By Simone, the studio beloved by Emily Blunt, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon and more a-listers. There, teaching became second nature: “It just became part of me.”