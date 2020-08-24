In its lawsuit with the US, TikTok says in the US it had 11.3M MAUs in January 2018, 91.9M in June 2020, and now has 100M+; globally it had ~700M MAUs in July (Alex Sherman/CNBC)

Alex Sherman / CNBC:
In its lawsuit with the US, TikTok says in the US it had 11.3M MAUs in January 2018, 91.9M in June 2020, and now has 100M+; globally it had ~700M MAUs in July — – TikTok revealed specific U.S. and global growth milestones for the first time in a lawsuit against the U.S. government.
