In its lawsuit with the US, TikTok says in the US it had 11.3M MAUs in January 2018, 91.9M in June 2020, and now has 100M+; globally it had ~700M MAUs in July (Alex Sherman/CNBC)

By
Isaac Novak
Alex Sherman / CNBC:

In its lawsuit with the US, TikTok says in the US it had 11.3M MAUs in January 2018, 91.9M in June 2020, and now has 100M+; globally it had ~700M MAUs in July  —  – TikTok revealed specific U.S. and global growth milestones for the first time in a lawsuit against the U.S. government.

