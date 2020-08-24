Ice-T Throws a Jab at Donald Trump in the Wake of Steve Bannon’s Fraud Arrest

WENN/Euan Cherry

Bannon, who was the President’s former adviser, faces fraud charges in connection with an online fundraising campaign that allegedly bilked donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Rapper Ice-T shared a hilarious jibe on social media following the arrest of Donald Trump‘s former adviser, Steve Bannon.

Taking to Twitter, the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star penned, “Another one…. Dude has more friends in Jail than ME,” in response to a Billy Baldwin tweet about the arrest of another associate of the current American leader.

Bannon, 66, was aboard a $28 million yacht owned by a Chinese billionaire when he was arrested on fraud charges on Thursday, August 20 morning in the Long Island Sound near Westbrook, Connecticut, according to reports.

He pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York City after being indicted with three others who are accused of defrauding donors to the online fundraising campaign known as We Build the Wall that raised $25 million.

He was released on a $5 million bond and later protested his innocence, calling his arrest a “political hit job.”

“Everybody knows I love a fight,” Bannon said. “You know, I was called ‘Honey Badger’ for many years. You know a honey badger doesn’t give. So you know I’m in this for the long haul. I’m in this for the fight.”

Other Trump associates who have been arrested include Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen and George Papadopoulos.