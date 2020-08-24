I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon after unprecedented 2-week Grizzly Creek wildfire closure

Colorado transportation officials reopened Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Monday morning following an unprecedented two-week closure of the highway due to the Grizzly Peak fire, the second largest of the four major wildfires burning across the state.

The interstate had been shut down in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum since Aug. 10, the day the wildfire erupted in the canyon. It was the longest-ever closure for that stretch of the heavily trafficked east-west corridor, forcing motorists to detour to the north via Interstate 80 or the south on U.S. 285 and U.S. 50.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the reopening of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon on its website at 6:19 a.m. Monday.

On Thursday, CDOT officials had said they expected to reopen the roadway in days, not weeks, as crews worked to repair any damage to the highway from falling rocks and other debris caused by the fire. Officials said it did not appear the fire itself had caused extensive damage to the interstate.

As of Sunday evening, firefighters had achieved 31% containment of the Grizzly Creek fire, which has burned across 30,362 acres, or about 47 square miles.