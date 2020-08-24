Hrithik Roshan talks about his fondness for luxury watches



Hrithik Roshan has proven his mettle several times by delivering some power-packed performances. The actor’s last release War was a big hit. He had taken some time off from films in the middle but now the actor is back in the game and how. However, the superstar is not just fond of films, in his personal life, the actor loves to spend on luxury watches.

In an interview with a fashion magazine, Hrithik had revealed that all the men in his family have given him knowledge about watches. When questioned about who shaped his opinion of luxury watches, he said, “All the men in my family. My uncle, my dad, my grandfather. In fact, watches became a predetermined birthday or anniversary gift. It’s one of my staple gifts too. A watch to me signifies dignity, elegance, makes a statement and also says that I value you.” Well said!