How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention online

The Republican National Convention continues to extend political speeches on primetime TV, coming just one week after democrats held their own convention. While most of the RNC will be held virtually being piped in from around the country, there will still be some activity in Charlotte, North Carolina. Each state will be sending six delegates representatives to appear in-person.

Along with the delegate roll call, the RNC has already announced that it will feature divisive guest speakers like Mark and Patricia McCloskey who gained notoriety for brandisioning weapons on their front yard in Missouri during public protests. A full list of speakers is being held closely until the last minute, but VP Mike Pence, Melania Trump, and other members of Trump’s family are expected to deliver speeches at prominent times.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of how to fully watch and stream the 2020 RNC and all its speakers with our guide below.

RNC 20: Where and when?

The Republican National Convention has changed location three times, but finally landed in Charlotte, North Carolina as its final stop. The mostly virtual event will start Monday August 24 and run through Thursday August 27, 2020. The full event schedule starts at 9:00 AM ET each day. Like the DNC, the primetime coverage will take place each night from 9:00 PM ET to 11:00 PM ET.

Watch RNC online from anywhere in the world

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the U.S. Republican National Convention, but find yourself running into problems when trying to stream your coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the RNC from outside the U.S.. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

Watch RNC online from the U.S.

In the U.S., the RNC evening content will be broadcast on major news networks. For anyone who doesn’t have cable or an antenna, the RNC will be streaming on all the large social networks, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch. The CBS News app will also be featuring four hours of commentary each night before the speeches get started, beginning at 5:00 PM ET.

Most of the major news networks are available on Sling TV so subscribers will be able to tune in this way and select their preferred news source.

If you want to tune in and catch all of the Republican National Convention, Sling is the best way to do it. The company is offering a free stream for everyone, so don’t miss out. From $20 at Sling

Watch RNC online from Canada

Those in Canada eager to hear the conservetive party speak during its convention should be able to easily tune in via the major social platforms. Whether it’s Twitter for those using a desktop or YouTube for those on a tablet or smart TV, a live stream of the event should not be hard to come by.

Watch RNC online from UK

Similar to Canada, the best option for expats or anyone abroad looking to keep up with the news coming from the RNC, will be to tune in via a social network. Twitch may be a popular option if Twitter or Facebook aren’t your cup of tea.

While Sling TV is only available for U.S. subscribers, there may be a VPN solution that can help you gain access to the full lineup of news networks on the streaming TV service.