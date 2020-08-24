How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention on

The 2020 Republican National Convention gets underway Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Unlike the Democratic National Convention, which was entirely virtual, a modified in-person gathering will happen over four days in Charlotte, with fewer delegates and staff than the Republican National Committee normally requires.

All participants will go through COVID-19 screening prior to arriving in Charlotte, wear masks and undergo daily temperature and symptoms checks. Social distancing will be required in all venues, according to a statement on the convention website.

The formal nomination of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence to run again as Republican candidates in the November presidential election will take place Monday.

Here’s how to follow along on News Network and online at CBCNews.ca:

Monday to Thursday (Aug. -27)

Vassy Kapelos hosts an extended edition of Power and Politics previewing the Republican National Convention starting at 7 p.m. ET.

At 8 p.m. ET, America Votes: The Republican National Convention, gets underway, hosted by Carole MacNeil and Lyndsay Duncombe with Katie Simpson.

The National airs at 9 p.m. ET with extensive coverage of the convention.

At 10 p.m.,  News Network returns to America Votes: The Republican National Convention, hosted by Carole MacNeil and Lyndsay Duncombe with Katie Simpson.

Meanwhile, CBCNews.ca will stream prime- events live between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

Workers construct a stage on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday. Trump is expected to speak to the convention from this location. (Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press)

Trump is reportedly planning to speak on all four nights, though he’s officially scheduled on Thursday.

Key speakers Monday

  • Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina
  • Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
  • Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior advisor to the Trump Campaign and former 
  • Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chair
  • Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia 
  • Donald Trump, Jr.

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will speak at the convention Monday. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

Key speakers Tuesday

  • Melania Trump
  • Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State
  • Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky
  • Pam Bondi, Former Florida Attorney General
  • Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son
  • Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is slated to speak on Tuesday. (Ashley Landis/The Associated Press)

Key speakers Wednesday

  • Mike Pence
  • Karen Pence, wife of vice-president
  • Kellyanne Conway, White House counsellor
  • Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
  • Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump

Karen Pence, wife of the vice-president, is among the prominent Republicans addressing the conference on Wednesday. (Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press)

Key speakers Thursday

  • Donald Trump
  • Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader
  • Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser and daughter of Donald Trump
  • Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor
  • Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas

Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser and daughter of the president, will speak on the final night of the conference on Thursday. (Oliver Contreras/Getty Images)

You can find more details about the convention here.

