How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention on

The 2020 Republican National Convention gets underway Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Unlike the Democratic National Convention, which was entirely virtual, a modified in-person gathering will happen over four days in Charlotte, with fewer delegates and staff than the Republican National Committee normally requires.
All participants will go through COVID-19 screening prior to arriving in Charlotte, wear masks and undergo daily temperature and symptoms checks. Social distancing will be required in all venues, according to a statement on the convention website.
The formal nomination of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence to run again as Republican candidates in the November presidential election will take place Monday.
Here’s how to follow along on News Network and online at CBCNews.ca:
Monday to Thursday (Aug. -27)
Vassy Kapelos hosts an extended edition of Power and Politics previewing the Republican National Convention starting at 7 p.m. ET.
At 8 p.m. ET, America Votes: The Republican National Convention, gets underway, hosted by Carole MacNeil and Lyndsay Duncombe with Katie Simpson.
The National airs at 9 p.m. ET with extensive coverage of the convention.
At 10 p.m., News Network returns to America Votes: The Republican National Convention, hosted by Carole MacNeil and Lyndsay Duncombe with Katie Simpson.
Meanwhile, CBCNews.ca will stream prime- events live between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.
Trump is reportedly planning to speak on all four nights, though he’s officially scheduled on Thursday.
Key speakers Monday
- Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina
- Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
- Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior advisor to the Trump Campaign and former
- Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chair
- Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia
- Donald Trump, Jr.
Key speakers Tuesday
- Melania Trump
- Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State
- Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky
- Pam Bondi, Former Florida Attorney General
- Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son
- Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter
Key speakers Wednesday
- Mike Pence
- Karen Pence, wife of vice-president
- Kellyanne Conway, White House counsellor
- Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
- Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump
Key speakers Thursday
- Donald Trump
- Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader
- Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser and daughter of Donald Trump
- Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor
- Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas
