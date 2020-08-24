How to watch the 2020 Republican National Convention on

The 2020 Republican National Convention gets underway Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Unlike the Democratic National Convention, which was entirely virtual, a modified in-person gathering will happen over four days in Charlotte, with fewer delegates and staff than the Republican National Committee normally requires.

All participants will go through COVID-19 screening prior to arriving in Charlotte, wear masks and undergo daily temperature and symptoms checks. Social distancing will be required in all venues, according to a statement on the convention website.

The formal nomination of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence to run again as Republican candidates in the November presidential election will take place Monday.

Here’s how to follow along on News Network and online at CBCNews.ca:

Monday to Thursday (Aug. -27)

Vassy Kapelos hosts an extended edition of Power and Politics previewing the Republican National Convention starting at 7 p.m. ET.

At 8 p.m. ET, America Votes: The Republican National Convention, gets underway, hosted by Carole MacNeil and Lyndsay Duncombe with Katie Simpson.

The National airs at 9 p.m. ET with extensive coverage of the convention.

At 10 p.m., News Network returns to America Votes: The Republican National Convention, hosted by Carole MacNeil and Lyndsay Duncombe with Katie Simpson.

Meanwhile, CBCNews.ca will stream prime- events live between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

Workers construct a stage on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday. Trump is expected to speak to the convention from this location. (Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press)

Trump is reportedly planning to speak on all four nights, though he’s officially scheduled on Thursday.

Key speakers Monday

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

Kimberly Guilfoyle, senior advisor to the Trump Campaign and former

Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chair

Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia

Donald Trump, Jr.

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will speak at the convention Monday. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

Key speakers Tuesday

Melania Trump

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky

Pam Bondi, Former Florida Attorney General

Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is slated to speak on Tuesday. (Ashley Landis/The Associated Press)

Key speakers Wednesday

Mike Pence

Karen Pence, wife of vice-president

Kellyanne Conway, White House counsellor

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump

Karen Pence, wife of the vice-president, is among the prominent Republicans addressing the conference on Wednesday. (Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press)

Key speakers Thursday

Donald Trump

Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader

Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser and daughter of Donald Trump

Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas

Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser and daughter of the president, will speak on the final night of the conference on Thursday. (Oliver Contreras/Getty Images)

You can find more details about the convention here.