How to install Fortnite on Android phones without using Google Play Store

Google Play Store is the primary source of apps and games for Android smartphones and the removal of popular battle royale game Fortnite came as a surprise to its fans. The game has been removed from both Apple App Store and Google Play Store soon after the publisher Epic Games tried to cut down the 30% free both Apple and Google asks from developers for transactions on their platforms.

To counter this situation, Epic Games has given Android smartphones users an alternate method to download the game on their smartphones and here’s how to do it.



Method 1: Get it from Samsung Galaxy Store

Samsung cracked a deal with Epic Games to launch Fortnite on Android as a limited time exclusive game for Galaxy smartphones. Samsung users can download the game from Galaxy Store.

Method 2: Get it from Epic Games official website

Other smartphone users can download the game directly from Epic by visiting Fortnite’s Android website. The website displays a QR code and users can scan that code using their Android smartphones to initiate the download process.

Scanning the QR code will redirect to the Epic Games website where it will ask to download the Epic Games app which is basically the Fortnite launcher apk file. Once the app is installed on a smartphone, users can directly download and install the Fortnite game.

Disclaimer: The process involves sideloading and Google does not recommend sideloading apps. So, proceed with the process at your own risk.

