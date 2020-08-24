How NBA Stars LeBron James and More Honored Kobe Bryant on Mamba Day

Kobe Bryant‘s memory shines on through those that play the game he changed forever.

Monday, Aug. 24 marks Mamba Day, a time to honor the legendary athlete seven months after he, daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash. The date has special significance (Kobe wore both No. 8 and No. 24 throughout his time on the Los Angeles Lakers), and yesterday would have marked his 42nd birthday.

Vanessa Bryant marked the solemn day with an Instagram tribute to her husband of 18 years, and urged her millions of followers to support The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to furthering the vision Kobe and Gigi had for the future of women in sports.

During tonight’s face-off between the L.A. Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, members of Kobe’s former team wore their “Black Mamba” jerseys, which featured a No. 2 heart patch in honor of Gigi. Members of Kobe’s Sports Academy also appeared virtually in the arena to watch Game Four of the first round of the NBA playoffs.