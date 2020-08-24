How Much Bollywood Films Earned From OTT Releases So Far

The coronavirus pandemic caused the entire world to go into a state of lockdown. While it seems that life is limping back to normal, the threat of the virus still looms large. The current state of things has resulted in several Bollywood films releasing on OTT platforms.

While these films didn’t have a digital release out of choice, the producers still managed to make some pretty big numbers by selling exclusive streaming rights. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb was reportedly sold for a whopping 125 crores. The multi starrer drama Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk was sold for Rs. 110 crore.





Further, Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz’s Big Bull and Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz were sold in a package deal with Big Bull going for Rs 40 crore and the latter, for Rs 10 crore. Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo was sold for Rs. 65 crore.

Streaming rights for Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra starrer Shakuntala Devi were purchased for Rs. 40 crore. The Gunjan Saxena biopic was sold for Rs 50 crore.

Lastly, the three films that initially meant for theatrical release, which shifted base to OTT later on – Sadak 2, Lootcase and Dil Bechara were acquired for Rs. 70 crore, Rs 10 crore and Rs 40 crore respectively.