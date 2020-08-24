Here’s the dish that Shah Rukh Khan can eat 365 days a year

We decided to take a trip down the memory lane and remember the time when the Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his food habits.

Shah Rukh Khan comes from a north Indian background and that also reflects in his food choices as he’s a fan of tandoori chicken. In fact, during an interview with a leading daily the actor said that he loves the dish so much that he can eat it 365 days a year. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s daily diet, the actor normally skips breakfast as he ends up waking up late but, when he does start his day early, he opts for some egg whites, a glass of orange juice and a vitamin tablet. Shah Rukh Khan avoids eating food cooked on sets and prefers to bring his food from home. Lunch and Dinner for the actor mainly consist of tandoori chicken and tandoori roti with an exception of mutton at times. He pairs the protein portion with some bean sprouts or a vegetable dish.

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan is all about keeping it simple.