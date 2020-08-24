Here’s how much these tech giants are making in profit per employee

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Facebook, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, and Microsoft are the top tech companies as measured by the profit-per-employee, or PPE, metric.

That’s according to recent research from financial tech company Tipalti, which analyzed data from the 500 list to determine how much money companies are making per employee. Companies calculate profits per employees by dividing their net income by the number of their full-time employees.

As you would expect, the most profitable companies like Facebook and Apple, have the highest profits per employees. Facebook’s PPE, for instance, is a whopping $411,308, while Apple’s PPE comes in slightly less at $403,328.

Meanwhile, Alphabet’s PPE is $288,842 followed by tech peer Microsoft, which has a PPE of $272,500.

These are the top tech companies with the largest PPE, based on the research:

Data via Tipalti

However, not every tech company is flush with profits. The research also revealed the top three companies that are losing the most money per each employee.

It should come to no surprise that Uber, which has always been unprofitable, tops the list with a PPE of negative $316,208.

Data via Tipalti

A full list of companies, along with their profits and losses, can be seen here.

