HBO Max;s ‘Raised by Wolves’ Trailer Reveals Android/Human Conflict

A new trailer for HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves sheds further light on the nature of the android/human conflict at the heart of the sci-fi series.

In short: It appears that androids dubbed Mother and Father were sent to a planet capable of sustaining human life, where the former will gestate and give birth to humanity’s last hope — and, notably, raise them as atheists.

Flashbacks suggest that a (holy?) war decimated Earth (?), and its survivors (led by Vikings‘ Travis Fimmel) are now traveling in an ark to find Mother and throw a wrench in her plan. Or, will the protective android throw a wrench in their plan?

Marking filmmaker Ridley Scott’s TV series directorial debut for American audiences (with the first two of 10 episodes), Raised by Wolves premieres Thursday, Sept. 3.

Amanda Collin (of Denmark’s A Horrible Woman) and Abubakar Salim (Sky One’s Jamestown) play the aforementioned Mother and Father, while the cast also includes Winta McGrath (Australia’s Doctor Doctor), Niamh Algar (Pure), Jordan Loughran (Emerald City), Matias Varela (Narcos), Aasiya Shah (ITV’s Unforgotten), Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard and Ivy Wong.