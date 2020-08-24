Hardik Pandya shares a screenshot of his video call with wife Natasha and son

Hardik Pandya is the newest dad in town. The cricketer and his wife Natasha Stankovic welcomed a baby boy on July 30 this year and the cricketer has gone on a spree of sharing the pictures of his son.

Hardik Pandya is currently in Dubai where he will start his matches for Indian Premier League where he plays for Mumbai Indians. The cricketer is in Dubai and is surely missing the love of his life and his son. He shared a screenshot from the video call he had with his ‘angels’ and captioned it saying, ‘Missing my 2 angels Blessed to have you both in my life.’

The netizens are going gaga as Hardik gives us a clear picture of his adorable son Agastya where he’s fast asleep and the chubby-cheeks win our hearts.







Hardik Pandya had shared the name of his baby boy on an Instagram story in style where he had shared his son’s first Mercedes toy-car. The actor is too excited about becoming a dad and with lockdown getting maximum time in his hands, he has made sure he plays the perfect dad to his little angel.