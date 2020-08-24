Greg Inglis, Shane Richardson open up on 2019 Magic Round booze filled weekend

Ex-Souths CEO Shane Richardson has admitted he feared Greg Inglis had taken his own life after the Souths star was missing during last year’s Magic Round.

After battling knee issues, Inglis called time on his NRL career just two matches into the 2019 season, but traveled to Brisbane as a Rabbitohs ambassador.

However, the veteran was nowhere to be found for two days, as he turned to alcohol to cope with his severe mental health issues at the time.

“It was a really tough time,” Richardson recalled on ABC’s Australian Story.

Greg Inglis reached rock bottom after injuries cut his NRL career tragically short in 2019 (AAP)

“For 48 hours we didn’t even know where he was. But we eventually found out and put things in place to bring him home.

“I was fearing that he’d take his own life, because he just couldn’t see any way out of it.

“Out of where he was going and how he was going to get there, that he’d felt he’d let everyone down.”

While Inglis said he wasn’t suicidal during the infamous Magic Round weekend, he did admit he had gone “past rock bottom”, saying it was a necessary low point in his recovery.

Shane Richardson admitted that he feared Inglis had taken his own life when he went missing (Getty)

Inglis admitted that his injury issues had played a major part in his off-field battle, as he struggled without the structure of being in an NRL club environment.

“When I was feeling down, training was the only thing that kept me stable,” Inglis told Australian Story.

“Part of the reason my ACL had that massive effect was that I didn’t have the routine.

“I tried to stay around the club and be involved with rugby league, but something that I loved and had been doing for so long had just been taken away, and I didn’t know how to cope.”

Inglis has turned his life around and is preparing to embark on a new rugby league journey in the UK (Getty)

Inglis has turned his life around since that infamous weekend, with an official bipolar II diagnosis allowing him to get the proper prescription medication he requires.

The 33-year-old announced that he would come out of retirement in May, signing a deal with UK Super League club Warrington.

“I finished without a plan. Things came over me and I just felt like I couldn’t live up to expectations anymore. That wasn’t the expectations of anyone else, I just felt like I was failing myself,” he told Nine News.

“But now I’ve got that drive and that mentality back in my head that I can deliver.

“At the time, looking back at it, I just felt like it was the right choice to make. I get the chance to go back and finish on my terms and to retire the way I want to retire.”