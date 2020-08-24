Good Live-Action Versions Of Comic Book Characters

Which Archie characters are well cast in Riverdale?
Recently, we took a look at cartoon characters that were super well cast. But what about comic book and graphic novel characters?
Below, I’ve listed some of my favorite castings (and hair/costume/makeup transformations) of comic book characters!
1.
Betty in Riverdale (played by Lili Reinhart)
2.
Archie in Riverdale (played by KJ Apa)
3.
Thor from the Thor/Avengers movies (played by Chris Hemsworth)
4.
The Black Canary from Arrow (played by Caity Lotz)
5.
Homelander in The Boys (played by Antony Starr)
6.
MM in The Boys (played by Laz Alonso)
7.
Starlight in The Boys (played by Erin Moriarty)
8.
Valerie in Riverdale (played by Hayley Law)
9.
Melody in Josie and the Pussycats (played by Tara Reid)
10.
Ramona in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead)
11.
Scott in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (played by Michael Cera)
12.
Shazam in Shazam! (played by Zachary Levi)
13.
Black Widow in the Avengers movies (played by Scarlett Johansson)
14.
Evey in V for Vendetta (played by Natalie Portman)
15.
Diana in Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot)
16.
Sabrina in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (played by Kiernan Shipka)
17.
Storm in the X-Men films (played by Halle Berry)
18.
Emma Frost in X-Men: First Class (played by January Jones)
19.
And finally, Laurie in Watchmen (played by Malin Åkerman)
Did I miss any? Let me know in the comments!
TV and Movies
