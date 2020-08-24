Garcelle Beauvais ‘Thrilled’ to Join ‘The Real’ as Co-Host

Instagram

The show adds the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast member to be one of the panelists after Tamera Mowry announced her departure from the talk show back in July.

Garcelle Beauvais has been tapped to join “The Real” as a new co-host in its seventh season. The new season, which is set to kick off on September 21, will feature panelists that now include Garcelle, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon. Variety was the first to report the news.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show ‘The Real,’ ” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member says. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.”

Garcelle joins “The Real” after Tamera Mowry announced her departure from the talk show back in July. “For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve been blessed to interview have changed my life for the better,” Tamera wrote on July 13.

Sending message to her “fellow hosts,” Tamera wrote on Instagram, “I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all for me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

Prior to this, Amanda Seales exited the morning talk show. “My contract is up at ‘The Real’ and I didn’t renew it, because it doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not, speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to. And where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled,” she explained her exit on Tuesday, June 2.

She went on saying, “I’m not at a space where as a full black woman I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top too.”