France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 2.28% By .com

.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 2.28%, while the index climbed 2.18%.

The best performers of the session on the were Renault SA (PA:), which rose 6.38% or 1.47 points to trade at 24.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Airbus Group SE (PA:) added 4.37% or 3.02 points to end at 72.10 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) was up 4.19% or 0.56 points to 13.84 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Accor SA (PA:), which fell 0.49% or 0.12 points to trade at 24.55 at the close. WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) added 0.27% or 0.11 points to end at 40.62 and Danone SA (PA:) was up 0.68% or 0.38 points to 56.32.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Renault SA (PA:) which rose 6.38% to 24.50, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which was up 5.00% to settle at 6.76 and Electricite de France SA (PA:) which gained 4.43% to close at 8.91.

The worst performers were Genfit (PA:) which was down 2.16% to 4.35 in late trade, La Francaise Des Jeux Sa (PA:) which lost 1.76% to settle at 30.74 and Mercialys SA (PA:) which was down 1.24% to 5.58 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 357 to 199 and 97 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mercialys SA (PA:) fell to all time lows; down 1.24% or 0.07 to 5.58.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was down 17.57% to 19.42 a new 6-months low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.46% or 9.05 to $1937.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.17% or 0.07 to hit $42.41 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.89% or 0.40 to trade at $45.33 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.04% to 1.1800, while EUR/GBP rose 0.19% to 0.9029.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.00% at 93.243.