Former prime minister John Howard undergoes operation in Sydney hospital

understands the 81-year-old was taken into Sydney’s Royal North Shore Private Hospital earlier today and has since been operated on after suffering appendicitis.

A spokesperson for Mr Howard’s office also told there is no concern for his health and that he is “recovering well” after the procedure.

Mr Howard served as Australia’s 25th prime minister between 1996 and 2007 — the second-longest term in office held by a national leader.

He was leader of the Liberal Party from 1985 to 1989 and again from 1995 to 2007.

Governments led by Mr Howard went on to win four consecutive elections before being defeated by Kevin Rudd’s Labor Party in 2007.