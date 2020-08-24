Home Entertainment Follow the Love Island USA Season 2 Cast on Instagram

A new crop of gorgeous Islanders will search for love — and increase their Instagram followers — when Season 2 of Love Island USA arrives Monday at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere on CBS and CBS All Access. The new season, which will air seven nights a week, heads to Las Vegas where contestants will let loose at the Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell. 

Getting to know these budding new influencers through their tumultuous journeys on-camera is only part of the fun, which is why we’ve compiled a list of all the contestants’ Instagram accounts for you to follow along at home. Check out the list below and see who you’re most likely to root for this season. 

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27
Occupation: Promotions
Current city: Lapeer, Michigan
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @kaitlynnjanderson

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24
Occupation: Student
Current city: Scottsdale, Arizona
Zodiac sign: Leo
Instagram: @mackenziedipman

Tre Forte

Age: 25
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Current city: Boca Raton, Florida
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
Instagram: @tgiforte

James McCool

Age: 27
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Current city: Winchester, Virginia
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @james_mccool1

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22
Occupation: Student
Current city: Chesapeake, Virginia
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @johnny_llee

Justine Ndiba

Age: 27
Occupation: Billing coordinator and go-go dancer
Current city: Rockaway, New Jersey
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @justinejoy312

Connor Trott

Age: 23
Occupation: Auditor
Current city: Pittsburgh, PA
Zodiac sign: Cancer
Instagram: @trottfit

Moira Tumas

Age: 28
Occupation: Shopping Channel Model
Current city: Brielle, New Jersey
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @moiratumas

Carrington Rodriguez

Age: 22
Occupation: Sales Manager
Current city: Salt Lake City, Utah
Zodiac sign: Leo
Instagram: @c_rod003

Cely Vazquez

Age: 24
Occupation: Legal secretary
Current city: Sacramento, California
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @thecelyvazquez

Jeremiah White

Age: 22
Occupation: Retail Sales Associate
Current city: De Kalb, Mississippi
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Instagram: @cortezwhite_

Season 2 of Love Island USA premieres Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. 

