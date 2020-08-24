Find Out Which Love Island Couples Are Still Together

Sigh, this one stung. Don’t you just hate it when the winning couple is one of the first ones to split? After getting together just weeks before the finale, with Greg being one of the last Islanders to join the villa, the fan-favorite pair managed to win season five. But they broke up just weeks later.

After some mild controversy and back and forth between the couple over how exactly the split went down (apparently Greg, a rugby player based in Ireland, ended it via text), Amber said on Loose Women, “I think the careers and the distance was always a factor. It was always something that we knew about, so I don’t know what changed. I kind of wanted to make it work, but it is what it is, really.”

As for Greg, he defended himself, saying on RTE’s The Late Late Show, “She lives in the UK, every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there, of course she deserves all of it and I decided to come back to Ireland and do my thing here.”