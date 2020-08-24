Facebook to pay 104 million euros in back taxes in France: media By

© .
PARIS () – Facebook (NASDAQ:) France has accepted paying more than 100 million euros in taxes, including a penalty, relating to its accounting years before 2018, French financial magazine Capital reported on its website.
Facebook was not immediately available for comment. The French Finance Ministry said it could not comment on individual tax cases.
Capital reported that it had seen documents showing that Facebook had been ordered to pay 104 million euros, including a 22 milion euro penalty.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.