Facebook says it is planning legal action to challenge a recent Thai government request to block a 1M+ member Facebook group critical of the Thai monarchy (Rishi Iyengar/CNN)

Facebook says it is planning legal action to challenge a recent Thai government request to block a 1M+ member Facebook group critical of the Thai monarchy — (CNN Business)Facebook said it is planning legal action against Thailand’s demand that forced the company to block a group deemed critical of the country’s monarchy.
