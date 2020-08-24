Emmys 2020: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited Series? [POLL]

RELATED STORIES

Women’s stories dominate this year’s Emmy field for Outstanding Limited Series — but could an unconventional superhero series swoop in and take home the big prize?

HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen adaptation certainly made a big impression on Emmy voters, scoring a whopping 26 nominations overall — or just one fewer than the four other Limited Series contenders combined. (Plus, executive producer Damon Lindelof already has an Emmy in his trophy case from his years on Lost.) But it’ll face stiff competition from a quartet of female-centered dramas, including two from streaming powerhouse Netflix: the wrenching crime drama Unbelievable, starring nominee Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever; and the revelatory Jewish drama Unorthodox, featuring a breakout performance from nominee Shira Haas.

A pair of star-studded miniseries is also in the mix: FX on Hulu’s 1970s political chronicle Mrs. America, starring nominee Cate Blanchett as conservative crusader Phyllis Schlafly; and Hulu’s book adaptation Little Fires Everywhere, boasting the dual star power of Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. (Witherspoon’s Big Little Lies won this award back in 2017, for the record.)

Which of the five nominees would be your pick, though? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every day through Aug. 28, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)