Emily Blunt Rumored to Replace Amber Heard as Mera in ‘Aquaman’ Sequel

Amid the bad press due to her ongoing messy divorce battle with Johnny Depp, the ‘London Fields’ actress may be replaced by the ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ star in the ‘Aquaman’ sequel.

–

The “Aquaman” sequel could see a new face as Mera. Words are Warner Bros. are considering to replace Amber Heard with Emily Blunt in the follow-up to the superhero film amid the former’s ongoing messy divorce battle with her ex Johnny Depp.

News of Heard’s possible firing from the DC franchise has been on the rounds on for months now and was first reported by We Got This Covered, which also got the tidbit about Blunt being a contender to take over the role. Back in February, the site claimed that studio execs wanted to recast the role of Mera due to the bad press surrounding Heard and the huge number of fans who are now turning against her.

Heard has been embroiled in a legal drama with her former husband Depp, whom she accused of domestic violence during their marriage. Depp paid Heard a settlement of US$7 million, which she donated to the ACLU and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Later in 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she made a claim about being a victim of domestic abuse and alluded to allegations she made against Depp in their explosive 2016 divorce.

More details of the ex-couple’s nasty split were recently uncovered during Depp’s libel trial against U.K. tabloid The Sun and its publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN). While the tabloid branded the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor a “wife-beater” in a 2018 article, fellow stars like Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and Winona Ryder have defended Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Heard.

As for Blunt, the actress received nominations for her role in 2018’s “Mary Poppins Returns” and won an SAG Award for best supporting actress for her performance in “A Quiet Place“, which was directed by her husband John Krasinski. The British actress returns for the sequel, “A Quiet Place Part II“, which release has been postponed to April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.