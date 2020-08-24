Ellen Pompeo Talking Sandra Oh And Patrick Dempsey Leaving “Grey’s Anatomy”

Ellen said, “I could’ve left because the man left, which is not a story that I want to tell. Like, ‘He’s not here anymore, so I have to go.’ So, that story then becomes, ‘What can I do without the man?’ Because they had put that in my head for so long that I was no good without him.”



ABC

She said she was often thinking, “Well, who’s right? Are they right? Or am I right? Am I actually good without him?”