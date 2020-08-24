Earl Thomas ‘not well-liked’ by former Ravens teammates?

Earl Thomas was released by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark during training camp on Friday.

Now that he’s officially a free agent, his former Ravens teammates have reportedly opened up about their feelings toward the safety, and they aren’t very good. According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Thomas was “not well-liked” by his teammates in Baltimore.

The 31-year-old, apparently, had a pattern of being late and was recently confronted about his readiness after committing multiple errors in practice.

Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Ravens as a free agent in 2019. He was set to earn $15 million this season, including $10 million guaranteed. Baltimore is expected to avoid paying Thomas by releasing him for for “personal conduct that has adversely affected” the team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys now are the leading contender to land Thomas. The San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans also are reportedly interested in Thomas’ services.