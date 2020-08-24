Dwayne Johnson to Film Series About His Childhood in Australia

Instagram

‘Young Rock’, which is planned to debut in 2021, will focus on the ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ star’s journey from teenage tearaway to college athlete and champion wrestler.

Ever-busy The Rock a.k.a. Dwayne Johnson is planning to make a TV series about his childhood – in Australia.

“Young Rock” will shoot in Queensland and Johnson is heading Down Under to oversee the project later this year, according to the Sydney Daily Telegraph. He’ll also appear on the show.

Reports suggest the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star will recreate his upbringing in Honolulu, Hawaii, in Brisbane.

The show will debut in the U.S. next year (21) and will focus on Johnson’s journey from teenage tearaway to college athlete and champion wrestler.

The news comes hours after Dwayne confirmed his XFL football league takeover in the U.S. is a done deal.