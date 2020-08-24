Dustin Johnson finishes at 30 under, wins by 11 at Northern Trust

Dustin Johnson closed out a stunning 11-stroke victory at The Northern Trust on Sunday.

Johnston carded an 8-under 63 in the final round at TPC Boston on his way to a 22nd PGA Tour success. The American won the tournament for a third time, with only Vijay Singh (four) having claimed the title on more occasions, and returned to world No. 1.

Coming off a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, Johnson was in incredible form at the opening event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

He posted scores of 67, 60, 64 and 63, with his final round featuring six birdies and an eagle as he hit all 18 greens in regulation for just the second time in his career.

MORE: Johnson takes lead in FedEx Cup points standings

Johnson held a five-stroke lead heading into Sunday and his victory was never in doubt despite a late delay due to inclement weather. His 30-under 254 is the second-lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history.

Harris English (69) finished a distant second at 19 under, a shot ahead of Daniel Berger (67).

Jon Rahm carded a 65 and ended up tied for sixth alongside Webb Simpson (66), a stroke adrift of Kevin Kisner (66) and Scottie Scheffler (71).

Scheffler stole the show Friday with a 59, but he could only post scores of 67 and 71 on the weekend.

Already out of contention, Tiger Woods at least managed a positive finish with a 66 to finish at 6 under – enough for a tie for 58th.

Rory McIlroy struggled to get going throughout the tournament. He finished at 2 under after a 69.