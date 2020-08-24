Due to hurricane concerns, Mike Trout might not travel home with Angels

This week’s series between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros could be eventful for more reasons than one.

Mike Trout told reporters on Monday that he might not travel home with the Angels over concerns about hurricanes in the area. The reigning American League MVP added that he has a fear of flying.

“I do not like turbulence,” said Trout, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “You can ask any of my teammates. I already told J-Up [Justin Upton]. If that happens, we’re driving six hours west and then flying.”

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are expected to make landfall in the Texas area this week, already forcing Governor Rick Abbott to declare a state of disaster in several counties. The Angels and Astros were originally scheduled to play their four-game set from Monday to Thursday. Instead, Major League Baseball has decided amid the storm concerns that the two teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday and finish the series Wednesday.

We know Trout is a big-time weather enthusiast. But it is understandable that he would rather experience it from afar than from up close.