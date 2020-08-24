Doncic hits game-winning three at buzzer in OT to sink Clippers

Is there anything Luka Doncic can’t do?

The Dallas Mavericks star was questionable for Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday after spraining his ankle during Game 3. Doncic was confident he’d play in Game 4, and that was the case as the 21-year-old started the game for Dallas.

Doncic, again, put up an unbelievable performance in the NBA playoffs, scoring 43 points while adding 17 rebounds and 13 assists — all while presumably still dealing with the effects from a sprained ankle.

The numbers were impressive, but his game-winning shot at the buzzer to give the Mavericks a 135-133 win over the Clippers was legendary.