Dolphins, University of Miami to allow fans to home openers

The Miami Dolphins are moving forward with plans to welcome spectators to at least the team’s home opener and the University of Miami’s football home opener held at Hard Rock Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the Dolphins and the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), a maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed to attend Miami’s home game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 20 and the Sept. 10 contest between the Miami Hurricanes and UAB.

Arrivals and exits to the venue will be staggered, and fans will be kept socially distant while in their seats. Masks or other face coverings will be mandatory when spectators aren’t actively eating and drinking. Areas throughout the stadium will be contactless to help avoid the spread of the virus.