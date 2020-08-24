Destiny Polk, 23, disappeared at Houston airport, family says

The family of a 23-year-old Boston-based performance artist and activist is asking for the public’s help in finding her after she disappeared at a Texas airport Friday.

Destiny Polk was last seen at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at around 7 p.m., according to a flyer provided by the Houston Police Department.

Polk, who was wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans, did not board her plane back to Boston, her father, Johnnie Polk, wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

Destiny Polk was described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She also has a pierced nose and a tattoo on her shoulder, according to police.

According to a biography, Destiny “Des” Polk is a producer, performance and teaching artist, and the founder of Radical Black Girl, an art-activist platform.

Anyone who has seen Polk is asked to call Houston police’s Missing Person Desk at 832-394-1840.