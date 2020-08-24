Despite a $13k+ price tag, YFI is one of the cheapest DeFi tokens by price-to-sales By Cointelegraph

Despite a $13k+ price tag, YFI is one of the cheapest DeFi tokens by price-to-sales
Messari believes that Yearn.Finance’s YFI token is one of the least expensive in the DeFi space, according to its price-to-sales multiple. The metric is calculated by dividing a token’s market capitalization by its annualized yield. In YFI’s case, its capitalization at the time of calculation was $390 million. According to Messari, its annualized sales stood at $21 million. Dividing the two numbers, we get approximately 20x. For reference, the same ratio for CRV, another popular DeFi token, is 1568x, making it 78 times more expensive according to this ratio.
DeFi Price-to-sales multiples. Source: Messsari.
