Deepika Padukone to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next in Goa

Shakun Batra who gave us the gritty family drama Kapoor & Sons, was all set to roll with his next film in March. However, the pandemic put paid to all his plans. Now we hear the director is all set to kickstart the film next month.

According to reports in a leading daily, this Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday film will kickstart in Goa next month. A part of the film was supposed to be shot in Sri Lanka and the team was all ready to fly to Sri Lanka. However with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and all international travelling banned, the shooting had to be stalled. Travelling abroad is still not safe. So the makers have decided to shoot the first schedule in Goa.

A source revealed told the daily, “The makers are planning to shoot the first leg in Goa over a 25-day schedule. Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and the rest of the cast will fly down to the beach state in the second week of September to kick off the proceedings. The unit has begun working on the pre-production and will ensure that safety guidelines are followed.”

Knowing Shakun’s interesting take on relationships, we’re keenly awaiting this one.