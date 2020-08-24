Dean Solomon, Andrew Welsh suggests Stuart Dew threatened, Gold Coast Suns news

Former Essendon midfielder Andrew Welsh has suggested that his old teammate Dean Solomon was sacked by the Gold Coast Suns due to Stuart Dew feeling “threatened”.

Solomon, Dew’s 2IC at the Suns, was a part of a widespread cull by the club on Monday which included welfare boss Shaun Hart as well as fellow assistants Nick Malceski and Ash Prescott.

While Gold Coast football boss Jon Haines said the calls were made due to the economic impact of COVID-19, Welsh suggested that there was a more sinister motive behind his old teammate being let go.

“This smells a bit for mine, perhaps a senior coach seeing how good (Solomon) is and is threatened but will hide behind soft cap decision,” Welsh tweeted.

Dean Solomon will not be at the club from 2021 onwards despite being contracted through 2022 (Getty)

“No doubt every club will want to talk to him but the call doesn’t seem like a GC best interest call.”

Welsh’s tweet was also retweeted by Solomon’s 2000 premiership teammate and Essendon games record holder Dustin Fletcher.

Solomon’s sacking came as a major surprise around the league, with the 40-year-old widely considered to be a senior coach in waiting.

The former defender recently completed his Level 4 coaching accreditation and interviewed for Fremantle’s senior coaching job after the dismissal of Ross Lyon last year.

Andrew Welsh (L) isn’t convinced that his old teammate’s sacking is merely due to soft-cap issues (Getty)

Gold Coast’s dismissal of Solomon comes despite him signing a new deal with the club in late 2019 that was supposed to see him through the 2022 season.

It remains to be seen where Solomon’s next destination will be, with his former club Essendon likely to come calling.

The Bombers brought back Solomon’s premiership teammate Blake Caracella as an assistant coach last summer after stints at Richmond and Geelong.

Solomon played 158 out of his 209 career games for Essendon between 1998 and 2006, playing all 25 games in Essendon’s premiership season in 2000.