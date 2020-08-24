Deals: Amazon Expands Sales on 2020 iMacs, Now Including Both Retina 4K 21.5-Inch Models

Amazon has expanded its 2020 iMac sales from last week to include the new 21.5-inch iMac with a 3.0 GHz 6-Core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which is available for $1,436.39, down from $1,499.00. You’ll need to add the iMac to your cart and head to the checkout screen on Amazon to see this price.

Note: is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far in 2020 for this model of the new 21.5-inch iMac, and it comes about $63 under the regular price seen at other retailers. Amazon has the iMac in stock, with delivery estimated as soon as Friday, August 28 for most customers in the United States.

You can also still get the 2020 21.5-inch iMac with a 3.6GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $1,243.55, down from $1,299.00. Similar to the previous model, you’ll need to add the iMac to your Amazon cart and head to the checkout screen to see the discount automatically applied.

These 21.5-inch iMacs were updated this month and are essentially the same device as the 21.5-inch models introduced in 2019, but Apple now ships them with an SSD by default instead of the Fusion Drive of previous generations.

For 27-inch models of the 2020 iMac, Amazon has the model with a 3.1GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD at $1,679.92, down from $1,799.00. You an upgrade to the 512GB SSD 27-inch model for $1,891.88, down from $1,999.00.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple’s iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B,amp;H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you’re shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.