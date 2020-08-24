Deals: 12.9-inch iPad Pro LTE bundles from $669, iPhone sale at Woot, more

Wednesday’s top deals include the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE from $669, along with previous-generation iPhones, and a fresh Anker sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Deals on 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Today only, B,amp;H offers the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 64GB for $669. That’s up to $480 off the original price and $305 less than Best Buy. Today’s deal is also $99 less than our previous mention.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

iPhone sale at Woot

Today only, Woot offers various iPhones from $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll be charged $6 for delivery. Some models are starting to sell out, so be sure to act quick if something catches your eye. You can browse through the entire sale here for more deals. Just be sure to jump on any offers as select models are beginning to go out of stock.

Fresh batch of Anker deals

Anker’s latest sale is headlined by the PowerWave+ 2-in-1 Apple Watch and iPhone Qi Charger for $19.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or with orders over $25. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a match of our previous mention.

Anker offers an intriguing alternative for charging your iPhone and Apple Watch to higher-priced options on the market today. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. It’s an affordable way to shore up your nightstand and simplify an increasingly hectic multi-device world.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Folio Case at $30

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch Smart Folio Case for $30. Originally fetching $99, which is what you’d pay for the current version at Amazon, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Comprised of a soft polyurethane material, Apple’s Smart Folio magnetically snaps onto your iPad Pro. Not only does it cover the screen while not in use, but can fold up into a stand for propping your iPad up while watching videos, taking notes, and more. So whether you’re still rocking Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, or just took advantage of one of our recent offers, this is a great way to add some extra protection into the mix. Learn more in our hands-on coverage.

Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard hits $165

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Craft Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $165. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $35 in savings, beats the previous price cut by $16, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Logitech’s Craft Keyboard delivers a premium design highlighted by an aluminum build with backlit keys. Alongside being tailored to both Mac and PC experiences, it packs Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity with the included dongle. It can easily switch between three paired devices and has a built-in customizable dial for using with Photoshop and the like.

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with the sporty Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 and Dot 2 earbuds [Video]

Mission Workshop Transit Duffle Review: Weatherproof for any adventure [Video]

Hands-on with the massive Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch gaming monitor [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: