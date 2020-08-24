Daniel Andrews defends push to extend state of emergency until 2021

“Extending the State of Emergency is about ensuring that we can legally make the changes our health experts need to keep us safe,” Mr Andrews wrote on Twitter last night.

“This does not change how long our current lockdown will last, or increase the restrictions we face.

Do you support plans to extend Victoria’s state of emergency by up to 12 months?

Premier Daniel Andrews flagged a likely further 12 month extension of the state of emergency. (Nine)

The Victorian Government is seeking to change state of emergency laws to allow them to be extended for up to 18 months.

“Getting back to normal won’t ever be an option if we can’t protect what we’ve already achieved,” Mr Andrews wrote.

“These changes are about saving lives and keeping Victorians safe – nothing more, nothing less.”

The new legislation would ensure tough public health directions could still be enforced well after the state of emergency ends.

Speaking about the move this morning, Shadow Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten said he had “received a deluge of emails from concerned constituents” and that Mr Andrews needed to clarify his comments.

“I think all he wants to do with it is to be able to still have some powers to get people to wear masks and make sure workplaces have safety plans,” Mr Shorten told Today.

“But I think it would be handy if he cleared it up today.

“I think that figure of the 12 months had everyone freaking out last night.

“I think the explanation is a lot more benign, but probably for Dan the man to put his explaining skills on display today and just calm the farm.”

This is an informal online opinion poll based on responses from the nine.com.au audience and is not scientific. They do not reflect the views of a representative sample but views of site visitors.

Yesterday the premier said extending the state of emergency laws was essential to ensure strategies to flatten the coronavirus curve and control the second wave could continue to be implemented.

A man wearing a mask walks along Sturt Street in Ballarat on August 21, 2020 in Ballarat, Victoria Australia. (y Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

“If you want to continue the advice around wearing masks, if you want to continue to have workplaces having their own bespoke, specific COVID-safe plan,” he said.

“If you want those things to continue beyond September 13, you have to have a legal framework.”

The state of disaster gives police and emergency services much broader powers to enforce new coronavirus restrictions, including the Melbourne-wide curfew every night.

The Bill will go before Parliament next week.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348