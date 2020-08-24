Coronavirus Australia live updates August 25: Victoria seeks emergency laws change; Increased testing after single new case in Queensland; Victoria records 116 new cases, 15 deaths

Testing on volunteers of an Italian candidate vaccine began in Rome on Monday at the National Infectious Diseases Institute at Spallanzani hospital.

Ninety people were selected out of some 7000 who offered to be inoculated with the vaccine, known as GRAd-COV2, in Phase One. The vaccine is produced by ReiThera, a biotech company near Rome.

In this first stage, 45 people whose ages range from 18 to 55 will receive the vaccine; in the other group of 45 are all older than 65. The institute’s health director, Francesco Vaia, told reporters that the aim is to “work well, also quickly, but above all well” in trying to achieve what would be Italy’s first vaccine against COVID-19.

Francesco Vaia, health director of the National Infectious Diseases Institute at Rome’s Spallanzani Hospital, meets the media. (Source: AP)

Phase One will last weeks and aims to test safety and tolerance. If all goes well, subsequent phases will involve higher numbers of volunteers and will also be conducted abroad, likely in Latin American countries, which currently are much harder hit by the coronavirus pandemic than Italy.

“Having an Italian vaccine means not being a slave or servant of other countries which will say ‘me, first,”’ said Giuseppe Ippolito, Spallanzani’s scientific director.