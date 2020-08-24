College football preseason polls: Comparing AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

The Associated Press released its Preseason Top 25 on Monday, an annual tradition that signifies the upcoming college football season. 

The 2020 season, of course, has a much different feel with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 54 FBS schools will not play, but several of those schools are still ranked in both the AP Poll and the Amway Coaches Preseason Top 25, which was released Aug. 6. 

The Coaches Poll was released before the Big Ten, MAC, Mountain West and Pac-12 opted to cancel their fall football seasons. 

The AP Poll and Coaches Poll still had some interesting comparisons. Here’s a look at how the AP Poll and Coaches Poll stacked up side by side: 

College football preseason polls 

RANKAPCOACHES
1Clemson (38)Clemson (38)
2Ohio State* (21)Ohio State* (17)
3Alabama (2)Alabama (4)
4GeorgiaGeorgia
5OklahomaLSU (6)
6LSU (1)Oklahoma
7Penn State*Penn State*
8FloridaFlorida
9Oregon*Oregon*
10Notre DameNotre Dame
11AuburnAuburn
12Wisconsin*Wisconsin*
13Texas A,amp;MTexas A,amp;M
14TexasTexas
15Oklahoma StateMichigan*
16Michigan*Oklahoma State
17USC*USC*
18North CarolinaMinnesota*
19Minnesota*North Carolina
20CincinnatiUtah*
21UCFUCF
22Utah*Cincinnati
23Iowa StateIowa*
24Iowa*Virginia Tech
25TennesseeIowa State

