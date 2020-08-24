Clemson No. 1 in AP Top 25 preseason poll

If an already altered version of the 2020 college football season kicks off in September amid the coronavirus pandemic, as planned, the Clemson Tigers will enter opening week the country’s top-rated team.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Clemson earned 38 first-place votes to land above No. 2 Ohio State. Alabama is No. 3, Georgia is No. 4, and Oklahoma rounds out the top five.

Defending champion LSU sits at No. 6. Penn State is No. 7.

Unlike the other top-seven programs, both Ohio State and Penn State will sit idle when football gets underway this fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed football and other fall sports through at least the end of the year due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren confirmed last week that decision “will not be revisited” by his league.

Of the Power 5 conferences, the ACC, Big 12, and SEC are pushing forward with fall football schedules despite coronavirus-related concerns that have caused handfuls of players to opt out.