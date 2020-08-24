Ciara Reveals Her Weight Loss Goal After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara has stayed booked and busy. As a matter of fact, she shot her “Rooted” music video two days before giving birth.

“It’s all #Rooted in me! 10 mos Preggo, In Studio, & Labor,” she shared on Instagram. “From being in the 10th month of my pregnancy, in studio, & literally in labor working on this song, it was truly a memorable experience creating the Rooted song & video.”

Aside from her impressive work ethic, Ciara’s catchy tune was an anthem she made for the Black community. At the end of her music video, she left her fans with a powerful message.

“To all my young Rosa’s and young Luther’s, keep marching. Don’t stop fighting for what you believe in,” a statement read. “To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you. Stay rooted.”